Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helps paralyzed West Springfield teen

Sometimes the brightest light can shine through the darkest times and for one West Springfield family, that's proven to be the case day in and day out.

After a tragic pool accident left West Springfield teenager Conor McCormick paralyzed with a severe spinal injury, Conor while lucky to be alive, had a grueling process ahead of him.

This July will mark one year since Conor's accident, and one of his class mates wanted his family to know, while a year's past, they are still very much in people's minds in the present.

Making it a perfect nomination for the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad.

GoFundMe pages were made and school/town fundraisers were held, but now almost a year later, Conor's mother Jen told us they are still working to rebuild their new life.

Day by day, every day brings new joys and new challenges. You have to focus on the joys, not the challenges. Conor's come a really long way.

Making it a perfect time for the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad to lend a helping hand.

"On behalf of the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and Western Mass News, we have some surprises for you today. We got an email from the lovely Olivia that you guys were really deserving of a couple things. First, we want to give you $250 to Home Depot. It seems like you have some projects going on. Oh yeah, they are all here working."

Making additions to the house and alterations to accommodate Conor in the best possible way.

"It's been rough-- not easy, but like my mom said, day by day surgery and therapy, and you can't see progress yesterday to now, but if you look at months now, you can see a tremendous difference," said Conor.

"Family gives a bunch of support-- friends too, and the community has rallied more than I could ever expect. Like Olivia, and to have her nominate you for Surprise Squad-- When I saw it was here I was like wow, that's awesome..."

"I watch the news every morning with my dad, and I think I thought of Conor, because we've been in school since middle school together and his tragedy hit me, and physically I can't help him, but I want to do whatever I can do."

And for the McCormick family, every little bit is another step towards building their new life.

Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.