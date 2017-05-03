Protect your plants during a frost advisory

The warmer weather we've had over the last couple of week has tricked most New England gardeners to do a little bit of planting.

However, a frost warning in the forecast could mean disaster if you're not careful.



Bobby Checchi of Checchi Farms said no matter how many warnings they give, some customers have already come in for their annuals.



"We warn them so they kind of know that they did that at their own risk," said Checchi.



Phlox and other perennials are fine now, but most people know pansies, despite their name, are hardy and can go in the ground now along with several others.



If you just couldn't wait and planted petunia's, geraniums or any other annuals, be sure to get the blankets out and tuck them in.

"You have to cover with a sheet or a blanket. Plastic isn't good because the frost can go through it, but sheet, blankets, towels," Checchi noted.



The old rule of thumb was wait to plant until Memorial Day.

But in New England it's always hard to tell if there's going to be another frost. Bobby Cecchi said you should be ok a bit before then.



"The rule of thumb is mid to late may for most annuals. We have a lot out now but by the end of the week, we'll have most everything out. The place will be full by Mother's Day," Checchi explained.



Gardeners advise to cover up you plants before dusk.

By the time it gets dark much of the stored heat in the garden has already been lost and it may be too late.

