10 Towns in 10 Days: Belchertown

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days' Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff took a trip to a trip to a special playground in Belchertown.

Jessica's boundless playground was dedicated to the memory of Jessica Martins, a Belchertown resident, who lived a boundless life despite being confined to a wheelchair.

The playground is the only 100% fully accessible playground in New England.

People travel far and wide to come all the way to Belchertown.

Right next door, future Red Sox players get their chance to round the bases at mini-Fenway, complete with a so-called version of the green monster.

At 55-square miles, Belchertown is the 2nd largest town by area in the state.

The Quabbin Reservoir is a local favorite for its walking paths, and it makes up the Northeastern border.

The town green is in the shadows of the congregational church, which dates back to the early 1800s.

Not too far away, lands the Clapp Library which is a town hangout.

The Belchertown animal relief committee or BARC is one non-profit that's benefited from the community's kindness.

BARC is helping provide a safe and healthy environment for animals in Belchertown that are without a home.

BARC said they plan on opening the new animal shelter sometime in June once the finishing touches are complete.

Western Mass News, on behalf of Diamond RV and Big Y, donated $500 to the Belchertown Animal Relief Committee.

To find out more information on how to help BARC, click here.

For how you can help the Clapp Library, visit the link here.

