Handmade hats benefit Northampton survival center

Thousands of pounds of food are delivered daily through the Northampton Survival Center through a local business that is making sure it stays that way.

At '25 Central' in Northampton, you will find a small cluster of hats for sale.

For 15 years, Debra has been making hats by hand from yarn she buys in Northampton.

Debra told Western Mass News that it was her own life experiences that helped mold the small business into what it's become today.

"I had a can of coffee and rice. That's what I would eat, sometimes if I got bread. I would just try to get butter and that's what I was eating," said Debra.

What makes the hats so special isn't just the material that they're made with, or Debra's careful attention to detail, but it's what happens after one is sold where the magic really happens.

"[When] my hat sells, five pounds of food is donated to the Northampton Survival Center.

She said that being a former client of the center really made her understand what the people are going through and at first she was hesitant to reach out for help.

So far, Debra's made 3,000 'my hats' and is responsible for donating 600 pounds of food to the center which services 18 communities across Hampshire County.

According to their executive director, said often at times clients find it difficult to ask for help.

"We find it's very hard for people to ask for help and at the survival center we try to make sure that we don't judge people and that we're warm and welcoming. Everyone is treated with dignity and respect," said Heidi Nortonsmith.

