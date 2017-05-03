Longmeadow shoplifting suspects found with 120 2-liter bottles of soda in trunk

Following the arrest of two shoplifters on Tuesday by Longmeadow Police, investigators have released to us that 120 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola and Sprite were found in the back of their vehicle.

The two suspects were arrested yesterday around 10 a.m. by an off-duty officer on Converse Street following a report of shoplifting at the CVS on Bliss Road.

Police are still looking into how the two acquired the bottles of soda, however it was suspected they were going to sell them.

Jamie Fekeris, age 30 of Chicopee, and Michelle Brown, age 32 of Chicopee were arrested for shoplifting and two additional outstanding warrants.

Police believe the two have been involved in multiple shoplifting incidents throughout western Mass.

