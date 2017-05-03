UMass student denied request to fly Tibetan flag during graduation

A UMass student is speaking up after she was denied flying the Tibetan flag at commencement ceremonies.

The Parade of Nations procession of student flag bearers proudly showcases the rich diversity at UMass. However, Kalsang Nangpa was told the Tibetan flag could not be flown during the ceremony.

“I was very frustrated, very angry, very disappointed in my school. You know I have a lot of pride in being a UMass Student. And coming close to graduation, I feel like UMass just disappointed me,” said Nangpa.

Tibet has long sought independence of the People’s Republic of China. Tibet is not a country recognized by the United States.

Western Mass News spoke to UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski. He said in a statement:

“At UMass Amherst, we respect and celebrate the identities and cultures of people throughout the world. Our international students, faculty and staff for decades have played an invaluable role in contributing to our vibrant campus community. In determining which countries are represented in the annual “Parade of Nations” procession of student flag-bearers at Commencement, we rely on a list of nations recognized by the U.S. State Department. These are the countries from which official student immigration documents are issued. While we understand and appreciate the disappointment of students who wish to carry flags representing their ethnic, cultural and national identities that are not on this list, we feel that the standard we apply to determine inclusion in our procession of flags is reasonable and equitable.”

He said that this decision, as a government entity, is to remain neutral in their viewpoint when it comes to defining nationhood.

“My family along with many other Tibetans, they had to escape Tibet because of the Chinese occupation,” said Nangpa. She says many other families are facing oppression.

“Their banned from carrying the Tibetan flag in their own country,” she continued, talking about Tibetan people who are currently residing in the territory. It is because of this parallel that make it all that much more important for her to fly the flag of her homeland," Nangpa explained.

“I feel that if they’re willing to risk their life and sacrifice everything for their Tibetan identity, I feel like the least I can do is carry my flag and represent my people during this ceremony," Nangpa concluded.

