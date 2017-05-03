Loss of business following a fire at Granby motel

The Granby Motel is dealing with a drop in business following a fire that destroyed a detached section of the motel. The owners have been receiving calls from residents asking if the motel is closed, although the business has remained open ever since.

The fire happened back in March. The fire was contained to four units. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"Because of the fire, people are thinking the whole motel had a fire, but it's not," said Pinky Patel, co-owner of the motel. The main building was untouched by the fire. The fire did not impact the operations of the family business.

Patel believes people are surmising that the the motel shutdown, not realizing that the main building was not damaged. Loyal guests have maintained their usual business. However, new guests have not been patronizing the motel since the fire.

In the six weeks since the fire, the motel has had as few as 15 guests. This is nearly a quarter of the customers typically staying at the motel. Total business is down by more than half.

Clark Johnson has stayed at the motel for several months. He was awake when the fire broke out.

"I started to hear that hissing sound of fire, and I thought 'gee, what's this?' I walked over to the window, and this building back there had flames," he said.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage. Patel hopes that the business can get back to normal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.