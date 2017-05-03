Retinoids: The key ingredient to keep wrinkles at bay

The anti-wrinkle, anti-aging market is expected to be worth more than $190,000,000 by 2019, according to a new report out by the research group "transparency market".



There are so many women wanting to look younger and with so many products on the market, it can be tough to pick which one will not only work, but how much you are also willing to spend.

In order to find out the best products, Western Mass News sat down with Chicopee Dermatologist Yolanda Lenzy.

If it's a topical anti-aging cream you're looking for, she said there's just one ingredient to look for: a form of Retin-A called Retinol.

"There are different Retinoids on the market there's over the counter ones and there are prescription products," said Dr. Lenzy.

The question is, what exactly are Retinoids?

"Retinoids are derivatives of vitamin A and so over the counter ones are generally Retinol, so there's different brands, you know, all of the companies; ROX, Neutrogena, [that] all have brands now," Lenzy explained.

Retin-A used to be by prescription only, but it just recently got approved to be sold over the counter.

Retinoids come in all prices, from $10 to over $100 those prices can depend on the percentage of strength.

"Retin-A is the part and parcel one that we use all the time and they go from .025 to .05 But generally for anti-aging I like the lower strength because they can be irritating as you go up in the higher strengths that we use for acne because we use these things for different purposes," Lenzy noted.

One thing to note before trying a Retinoid is that it can dry out your skin.

"What these do is they decrease the sebaceous gland activity so you get less oil production and so that's how it's helpful for acne because acne tends to be an oily skin condition. But for anti-aging, when you get older you may have dryer skin, so that's why using it may be twice a week or three times a week is ok for some people," Lenzy continued.

Forget about the old way of drinking 8 glasses of water a day, the new thinking is to drink half your body weight in water.

Dr. Lenzy said the number one way to keep those wrinkles away is to use sunscreen.

For 50 and fabulous skin use Retinol, water, and sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.

Dr. Lenzy mentioned to always check with your dermatologist to see what's best for you.

