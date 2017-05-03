Springfield Arson Squad investigates suspicious fire in vacant building

Springfield's Arson & Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious fire tonight on Tyler St. at 8:10 p.m.
Investigators told Western Mass News that three kids were seen running from the scene, which what was also spotted at a brush fire this afternoon in Forest Park.
The fire was started on the second floor of a vacant 2 1/2 story building.
There were 15k in damages but no injuries.
Anyone with info is asked to call the Arson & Bomb Squad at 413-788-6370.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
