Chicopee owner of dogs with Parvo speak on how they were treated

Dog owners are being warned of an outbreak of Parvo virus after four confirmed cases were found in a Chicopee trailer park.

Tonight, Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the owner of two of the dogs who were treated for the highly contagious disease.

This is the trailer park on Granby Road in Chicopee where Parvo was found.

We spoke to a woman who said that two of her dogs had it, and it was one of the scariest things to happen to her family.

"They're chipper. Two little pain in the butt selves," said Marcia Young.

Little Sage and Kenzia love to play around in the yard, sometimes thinking grass is an afternoon snack.

But they looked and felt a lot different just two weeks ago.

"They were vomiting, started with diarrhea, and they weren't eating or drinking, so I took this one originally to the vet and they tested her and she had Parvo, and then a week later this one caught it."

Second Chance Animal Shelter told Western Mass News that four cases of the Parvo virus have been confirmed in this trailer park off Granby Road in Chicopee.

Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease that can be deadly in dogs that are not vaccinated.

"They have to come in contact with some type of bodily fluid, so a dog touching another dog's nose so they can transmit the Parvo virus from one dog to another," said Julie Sullivan.

And even if dogs stay inside, owners can track the disease on their shoes. So the shelter is urging everyone to get their dogs vaccinated.

"Just very important to be proactive in vaccinating your pet with a distemper, a K-9 Parvo distemper."

Marcia said from now on, she'll be keeping a close eye on Sage and Kenzia playing in the backyard.

"Please take care of them, make sure they're vaccinated, and keep them nice and safe. You don't want this happening to them, because it's a very, very deadly disease."

There will be an emergency vaccination clinic for people who live in this park tomorrow.

