Mascot name change debate continues in Turners Falls

The debate over the Turners Falls mascot continued, this time taking aim at the town’s May election.

After decades of being home of the Indians, the school committee recently voted to dump the mascot.

Townspeople remain divided over the decision. They’ll now get a chance to voice their opinions with a non-binding referendum that will appear on the May ballot.

The non-binding referendum will gauge public opinion on the removal of the Indians mascot.

But now a group of people is urging voters to boycott the referendum in support of the school committee’s decision.

Dozens gathered at Peskeomskut Park in Turners Falls with a message:

To boycott the non-binding referendum that will appear on the May 15 ballot.

Back in February, the school committee decided to remove the Turners Falls High School mascot.

The majority of the committee said that the Indian mascot was culturally insensitive.

But tempers flared over the decision, because many people in town believed the mascot stands for tradition and did not want to see it change.

The school board committee members made the decision, without the public partaking in the vote.

This non-binding referendum is a way for the public to voice their opinions over the change.

Those boycotting the referendum said it will show solidarity with the school board’s decision and the Native Americans in the community.

New uniforms and gear will cost around $6,000.

There’s a private Gofundme that‘s been set up to raise the money.

As for what the new mascot will be, that has yet to be decided.

