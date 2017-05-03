Another Springfield family claims contractor left home improvement work unfinished

An update now on a story we've been following for several months.

A local contractor was accused of taking more than $12,000 from a veteran and his wife in Springfield for home improvement work.

Work that was started, but they said was never completed.

Troy Lyons of Lyons home improvement was arraigned on criminal charges in Springfield District Court last month.

Now, as he awaits a pre-trial hearing, another person has stepped forward to Western Mass News claiming she too was taken for thousands of dollars from Troy Lyons.

Beth Ward has followed this case for months. She sat down with the Kagan's and Alecia Corteeze from Wilbraham, as they met for the first time and has the story.

The story begins in the fall of 2016.

Air force veteran Rich Kagan and his wife Helene of Springfield said that they gave Troy Lyons a check for $12,400 to re-side their 16-acres home.

A home they've lived in for 30+ years.

The deal also included construction of a garage.

They said the check was cashed, part of the siding ripped off, excavation work started, but then they claimed Lyons vanished.

Turns out, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation revoked Lyons’ home improvement registration back in 2009 for a similar issue.

So in November of last year, Springfield police got involved, bringing the case to court.

Last month, Lyons appeared in court, and despite a request by the Commonwealth for a $15,000 cash bail. He was released on personal surety.

A pre-trail hearing is now scheduled. In the meantime, Alecia Cortese of Wilbraham contacted Western Mass News saying she and her husband were shocked to see Troy Lyons, their contractor, on the news.

And they too were out thousands and thousands of dollars.

We brought both the Kagans and Alecia Cortese together for the first time.

“So I said, that's it, I'm calling the Kagans. I want to share this with them, because at that time I knew legal action had been taken. When she first answered-- I think she was a little taken a back, because she didn't know who I was,” said Alecia.

“We started chatting and sharing our stories and I was crying, you were crying. And it was just-- to hear that it affected-- you know, I've seen you now in person,” said Helene Kagan.

Alecia's journey with Lyons Home Improvement, she said, began about 9-months ago.

Recommended by a friend, she said Lyons took a big deposit and started demolition.

“So, we had just brought our son home from the NICU and we thought, oh, hey great, we're going to start this project. We were blessed with him being able to come home and he was healthy,” said Alecia.

But she said after getting the project started...

“Then it took him 3 or 4 weeks to come back to the house after calling him numerous times. He ripped off our deck, and that was about as far as we got for another long period of time.”

“At this point, are you calling, calling, calling? So I called, I texted, I saved everything. I screamed, I threatened. My husband started talking to a lawyer, and that's when he called back and said, ‘I'm coming, I'm coming.’

But she said he didn't come. And neither did any money back. The Kagan's said this was all too familiar.

“We had a lot of money invested in this and to not see anything happening. You know, he'd send someone over to rip off the siding to shut us up-- I'm sure,” said Rich Kagan.

“We'd like to see our money back, plus interest. And I would like to see him stopped from what he's doing. Alecia just said he quoted a job two weeks ago in Wilbraham.

“I do not want to see this happen again, and as I said, I have heard rumors that he is still out there quoting other people, and it's just not right. He's no better than a bank robber!” said Alecia.

Alecia and her husband said they've had to hire another contractor, this one licensed, to finish up the job, which is still in progress at a cost of thousands.

On top of what they paid Lyons.

The Kagan's have seen offers of help to get their house back together, but so far, all volunteer efforts have fallen through.

In the meantime, the attorney representing Troy Lyons told Western Mass News: They have launched their own, independent investigation, and some form of restitution is possible.

Lyons faces a pre-trial hearing on May 22.

