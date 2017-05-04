Heavy rain possible Friday afternoon

High pressure gave us a beautiful day today across western Mass with many returning to the middle and upper 60s with sunshine.

Clouds are back already tonight ahead of our next storm system that will bring periods of rain for Friday. Through the night we stay cloudy and cool with lows in the middle 40s. Most of the showers hold off until the early morning and a steady, light rain will take over not long after sunrise. Rain may become heavy at times in the afternoon and early evening, which will lead to a slow-down in travel and ponding on roads. We stay cloudy and cool Friday with highs in the mid-50s with an easterly breeze.

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will bring the heaviest rain through the afternoon here in western Mass. A warm front will lift northeast of us in the evening, taking heavier rain out and allowing temps to rise through Saturday morning. By Saturday, the steadier rain will be to our east, along the coast and some drier air looks to move into western Mass by the afternoon. We may even get some sun, but clouds won't be gone for long.

An upper level low will begin moving from the Great Lakes to New England, bringing back shower chances and cooler temps. Much cooler air moves in Sunday night through Tuesday with this low and temps will be in the 30s at night and 50s during the day. We will see a lot of cloud cover, but not much rain. By mid-week, we are still unsure where the upper level low will be, but partly sunny skies and slightly milder temps are a good bet. If the low stays overhead, some showers remain possible.

Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.