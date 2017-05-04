PD: Pittsfield man arrested for inappropriately groping woman in public

Pittsfield police arrested a man they said inappropriately groped a woman while he walked past her on Robbins Avenue.

Chief Michael Wynn told Western Mass News that on Tuesday morning at approximately 8:21 a.m. a woman was walking by the Christian Center when she was “grabbed inappropriately” by a male suspect.

The victim gave police a description of what the suspect looked like, and police spotted a man walking on Linden Street moments later that matched the description.

Edward Jennings of Pittsfield was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery.

Within the past several weeks, police have received multiple reports of a man assaulting women on Williams Street, Elm Street, Pomeroy Avenue and South Street.

Police are still investigating those reports and are unsure if Jennings is linked to the recent assaults.

Authorities are asking residents to remain vigilant and to dial 911 if they see a suspicious person or activity.

Any non-emergency reports can be made to the Pittsfield Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

Anonymous tips can be through the hotline at 413-448-0708.

