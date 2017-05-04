1 dog dies from Parvo virus in Chicopee

Western Mass News has learned that one dog has died in result of the recent Parvo outbreak in Chicopee.

It was reported that four dogs at a trailer park on 1246 Granby Road had Parvo.

A total of 30 dogs live at the park and there may have been more deaths from the outbreak.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter is holding an emergency vaccine clinic for the dogs that live in the park at 2 p.m.

Western Mass News will follow this story and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

