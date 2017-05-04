Police say Greenfield man prompted police chase with a child in the car

A Greenfield man was arrested after police said he drove erratically and prompted a brief police chase with a child in the car.

On Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m. a Greenfield police officer saw a red pick-up truck blow through a red light and a stop sign in the area of Bank Row and Main Street.

The officer turned his lights on to pull the truck over, but it continued to travel on Main Street and turned onto Franklin Street. That's when the officer lost sight of the vehicle for a moment of time.

Multiple officers were called in to assist the pursuit and the truck was found abandoned at a parking lot on Sanderson Street.

Police said the license plate was canceled and registered to a Buick sedan. The VIN number came back to a Greenfield resident that said they sold the truck to a man by the name of James Gaffey.

The investigation into the incident revealed that Gaffey did have a child with him during the pursuit.

The 39-year-old Greenfield resident has been charged with the following:

Operating to endanger

Wanton/reckless behavior creating risk of serious bodily injury to a child

Illegally attaching plates to a motor vehicle

Operating with a revoked license for OUI

Fail to stop for police

Failure to stop at a red light

Intimidation of a witness

Marked lanes violation

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Number plate violation

Speeding

