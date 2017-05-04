Traffic stop leads to gun arrest in Springfield

A 19-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop in Springfield after police said they found a loaded handgun in his car.

On Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. officers from the city’s C3 Police Unit saw a Cadillac driving with a large crack in the windshield down Keith Street.

When they ran the plate they discovered the car had failed inspection and pulled the vehicle over on Hall Street.

Sgt. Delaney said the driver who was identified as Manuel Torres from Springfield, was acting suspicious when he got out of the car.

Police discovered that Torres had a loaded .38 revolver handgun on the floor of his car.

Torres was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle with a cracked windshield

Failed motor vehicle inspection sticker

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Improper storage of a firearm

Sgt. Delaney said they tagged the gun and it did not come back as stolen.

