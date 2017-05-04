Brimfield police seek help in finding two break-in suspects

Brimfield police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects that broke into the Brimfield Market.
Police told Western Mass News the incident occurred early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.
The suspects smashed the front door to the market on Main Street and stole a cash register along with other several items
According to police they fled from the scene driving a newer Toyota Prius and covered their license plate.
Anyone that has information is asked to contact Officer Olszta at 413-245-3442.
