Brimfield police seek help in finding two break-in suspects

Brimfield police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects that broke into the Brimfield Market. 

Police told Western Mass News the incident occurred early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. 

The suspects smashed the front door to the market on Main Street and stole a cash register along with other several items

According to police they fled from the scene driving a newer Toyota Prius and covered their license plate. 

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Officer Olszta at 413-245-3442.

