5 taken to the hospital following Springfield accident

Two Springfield police officers were taken to the hospital during an accident on Pearl and Chesnut Street.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News those officers were responding to a call with their emergency lights activated while traveling through that intersection.

A SUV with three people inside flipped on its side. It is unknown at this time who caused the accident.

Everyone that was involved were taken to the hospital for precaution. No serious injuries were reported.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

