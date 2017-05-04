How to keep your family and pets away from ticks this season

Disease-carrying ticks are taking over western Mass.

With the mild winter, an increase in rodent population, and a lack of control measures, the combination results in an influx of ticks.

Brian Payne said he walks his dog Piper at the Laurel Park in Longmeadow and has noticed the increase on both his dog, and himself.

"We've noticed over the last week or two weeks that we've been picking ticks off her," said Payne.

Experts are concerned about the big boom in tick numbers this year, and the life-threatening diseases they can carry.



"The reason why this is such a problem is that people aren't prepared for it. We haven't had this issue in such a long time and these viruses go undetected and theyre difficult to treat," said Expert Bob Russell.



Bob Russell is an Entomologist at American Pest Solutions, told Western Mass News to avoid edges of the woods.



"Tick hot spots are areas where you have nicely landscaped area and that ends and you begin to see the first layer of brush, overgrowth, things like that. That's where your tick line begins," Russell explained.



You still have time to protect your yard from the disease-carrying critters.



"You can use a granular insecticide, a liquid insecticide, or you can vaporize insecticide and blow it into these areas.all of those are effective it just depends on the strategy of the provider," Russell noted.



Tick hot-spots can be treated with over-the-counter products, but Bob suggests calling a professional.



"Treatments usually last a month so at this time of year youd want to get onto a program with a proffessional organization that can handle that for you and protect you and your family from some of those ticks," Russell continued.



The best solution to keep the ticks away are to wear long sleeves and a hat.

