Veteran injures himself inside a Springfield courthouse

A veteran from Russell is receiving hospital treatment after seriously injuring himself while in custody at the courthouse.

Robert Decoteau was reportedly suffering from PTSD and was arrested on Monday in West Springfield.

Police said Decoteau made a bomb threat and was driving down Route 5 while holding a pipe bomb from the window of his truck.

The veteran seriously injured himself in the jail lockup located in the basement of the Springfield Courthouse while the judge was determining the charges against him.

Many expressed their concerns on social media about his well-being, some said that he should be in a hospital rather than in lockup.

Decoteau was peacefully arrested by West Springfield police earlier this week and was taken away in an ambulance for medical treatment.

The next day he was scheduled for a court appearance but while in the lockup he seriously hurt himself.

Even though the veteran was suffering from mental problems, he was charged with making bomb threats that needed to be addressed in court.

Once someone is arrested and they are suffering from a mental illness, or they're suffering from substance abuse, they are brought to court as soon as reasonably possible," said Attorney Jared Olanoff.

Attorney Olanoff knows the Springfield lockup very well having represented defendants with mental health issues.

"Each cell is monitored by camera there are frequent wellness checks by the court officers but that can't necessarily stop someone from hurting themselves," said Olanoff.

The judge had ordered Decoteau to be sent to Bridgeweater State Hospital for evaluation but he hurt himself before he could be transferred.

Robert Decoteau remains hospitalized from the injuries he inflicted upon himself.

Once he recovers and is healthy enough he will be transported to Bridgewater State Hospital where he will receive a mental evaluation.

