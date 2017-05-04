10 Towns in 10 Days: Ludlow

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days,' Meterologist Jacob Wycoff was out and about in Ludlow today.

Tradition comes in many forms. For Ludlow-based Harmony Springs beverages, that means making soda from the same machine for the last 70 years.

Harmony Springs beverages now makes 18 sodas and 4 seltzers, each one with a hand mixed recipe.

“It's like old fashioned soda. We like to keep the tradition, we like to keep the old fashioned. We try to keep it as natural as possible.”

A more recent addition to Ludlow's fabric is the Lupa Zoo.

“Anything that Ludlow calls and asks, I do because it's for our town. They look after us and we look after our town,” said Stan Lupa.

Lupa Zoo was originally a small farm that's blossomed into a zoo with a few hundred animals, including a giraffe, a black panther, and new additions of baby camels and Nigerian pigmy goats.

Bringing in the new, but keeping the seasoned, like the Villa Rose Restaurant, which has been a staple for nearly 25 years.

“The town of Ludlow has done a lot for me. A lot of customers we see week after week,” said Antonio Tavares.

With dishes like seafood, fra di'avolo, Villa Rose is staying busy.

“I started a new program last year to give back to our community. Every Wednesday I donate 20% of our food sales to a local charity.”

A commitment to give back to the deserving, like the VFW Joshua D. Desforges Post.

“The community helps us help veterans.”

The Ludlow Post of the VFW was the first in Massachusetts to rename their post after a post 9/11 veteran.

“To honor someone from our generation, I think will draw other younger veterans that our post is up with the times,” said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christine Bassett.

“Josh Deforges was a lifelong resident of Ludlow and graduated from Ludlow High School to join the Marines. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. He touched a lot of hearts and we'll continue to live his honor,” said State Senior Vice Commander for VFW Eric Segundo.

Western Mass News presented the VFW Desforges Post with a check for $500 to continue the commitment they have to veterans and the community of Ludlow.

A token of our appreciation for a veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The VFW Joshua Desforges Post said the money donated to them will go to help with veterans’ services and towards scholarships in Sgt. Desforges’ memory.

