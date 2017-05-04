Local allergist speaks on the effectiveness of skin or blood testing

Western Mass News talked to a local allergist who told us what you can do to stop the sneezing, itching eyes and runny nose for good!

The phone doesn’t stop ringing at Allergy Immunology Associates of Springfield.

“Everybody that is calling wants to come in and get tested to see what they're allergic to and treat it,” said Jolene Fernandes.

Doctor David Robertson told Western Mass News this is their busiest week of the season by far.

“Tree pollen has finally emerged and we've had a lot of calls for sick visits for people whose eyes are just miserable, they're congested, sneezing, they can't go to work, they're missing school.”

Birch trees, he said, are the biggest offenders in New England.

More people than ever before, he said, are asking to get an allergy skin or blood tests to finally figure out just what they're allergic to. Like Danielle Cloutier.

Today marks her second round of shots and she said it beats taking medicine and still being miserable.

“I just got sick of taking anti-biotics and having to take Zyrtec or allergy medication every day,” said Danielle Fernandes.

While there are new allergy testing tools out there that claim to pinpoint this or that with minimal effort or expense:

“That seems a little bit too good to be true.”

He said allergy skin or blood testing is still the gold standard.

Beyond that, immunotherapy, or allergy shots, is the only way to treat the underlying cause of your allergies.

“With allergy immunotherapy, we actually put small amounts of the stuff you're allergic to in your body on a regular basis. And by doing that over time, what happens is the body gets used to it and you stop being allergic to it. “

So if you're tired of all the sneezing and itchy eyes every spring, Doctor Robertson said allergy immunology is proven to be approximately 80-percent effective.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.