Springfield residents fed up with the litter at Loon Pond

A Springfield pond has become a common dumping ground.

Western Mass News spoke to a local fisherman who said he is fed up.

The Loon Pond bank was littered in trash and wafted a stale stench of beer.

“They’re just pigs. Don’t matter if you got a garbage can there or not. They’ll throw it right there on the ground,” said Dan Bouthillier.

Loon Pond has become a common place for illegal dumping and litter.

The Springfield Park’s Department said they were here just yesterday to clean up, but what a difference a day makes. Litter bugs left a new layer of garbage.

About 20 or 30 feet is a trash can. It happens to be empty. Meanwhile, trash was pretty much everywhere.

The Parks Department told Western Mass News that they will be sending out a crew to clean it all up again Friday.

The site is monitored through cameras.

The Parks Department said they are looking through the surveillance footage to see if they can piece together who might be responsible.

“I always tell my kids, if it don’t burn or melt, don’t bring it camping. Leave it as good as you found it at least.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.