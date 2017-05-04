Springfield man charged with beating and stabbing a 71-year-old man

A Springfield man was arrested in West Springfield on April 28 after he beat and stabbed a man following an altercation.

West Springfield officers responded to the parking lot of 2044 Riverdale Street to find a 71-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left arm pit area, and multiple abrasions to his face and knees.

Investigators determined the man attempted to confront the assailant with a bat after he kicked his vehicle.

The assailant then responded by beating and stabbing the man.

The 71-year-old was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The assailant, Bryan Zwiebel, was charged with:

Assault and Battery by Mean of a Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Assault and Battery on a Person 60+ years with Injury

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

