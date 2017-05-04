Springfield man charged with beating and stabbing an elderly man

A Springfield man was arrested in West Springfield on April 28 after he beat and stabbed an elderly man following an altercation.

West Springfield officers responded to the parking lot of 2044 Riverdale Street to find a 71-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left arm pit area, and multiple abrasions to his face and knees.

Investigators determined that the elderly man attempted to confront the assailant with a bat after he kicked his vehicle.

The assailant then responded by beating and stabbing the elderly man.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The assailant, Bryan Zwiebel, was charged with:

Assault and Battery by Mean of a Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Assault and Battery on a Person 60+ years with Injury

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

