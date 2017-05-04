Final State Police report releases more info on Hernandez's death

We're learning new information about the death of former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez.

The Worcester County District Attorney's office has released the final State Police report detailing what it was like just moments after Hernandez took his own life.

The report, sent to Western Mass News, said Hernandez was found naked and hanged from a bedsheet in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley last month.

And it details how corrections officers had to get him out of his cell.

The report said officers found Hernandez's door pegged, meaning cardboard had been shoved into the door tracks to prevent it from opening.

Upon entry, the report said:

“Corrections officers discovered Hernandez had placed shampoo on the floor, which made it very slippery.”

“They were able to cut Hernandez down, who was hanged naked from a bed sheet tied around the window bars.”

The report goes on to detail how officers and medical staff brought him to the hospital.

Several corrections officers tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

The report said a doctor told investigators:

“A postmortem test done on Hernandez's blood was negative for substances including marijuana.”

Hernandez was serving life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

He was acquitted of a double murder in Boston in 2012, just days before taking his own life inside his cell.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.