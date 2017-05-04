Opening night of Melha Shrine Circus

Melha Shrine Circus had their opening night tonight in West Springfield.

The shows run through Sunday at the Big E fairgrounds.

You can buy tickets in advance online at melhashrinecircus.com.

This year's show features the usual acrobats and jugglers, but also animal acts make their return after a year hiatus.

But that's not sitting well some.

Members of 'Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates' said they will be at the circus each day to protest the decision to bring back the animals.

Protesters told Western Mass News that they'll also give the circus a petition signed by more than 100 thousand people who want the circus to stop using the elephants and tigers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.