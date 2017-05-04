Are juvenile sex offenders walking free?

Sarah Frangkais, 17, of Chicopee said her earliest memories of sexual abuse go back to when she was just 6 years old. Until she was 14, she didn’t tell a soul.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Ryan Crochetiere, whose defense attorney declined to comment, pleaded guilty to serially sexually assaulting Sarah for years while he was under the age of 18. This would happen on weekends, when Sarah would stay at her father’s home in Belchertown.

Crochetiere, the son of Sarah’s father’s girlfriend, was also there on weekends. All of the kids would sleep in the same room.

Sarah, who slept on the top bunk above her sister, dreaded those weekend visits. She would leave her mother’s house, kicking and screaming, worried about those Friday and Saturday nights that she said were filled with repeated sexual assaults by Crochetiere.

This went on for at least seven years, until Sarah couldn’t take it anymore.

“The last straw was me trying to kill myself.” Sarah said that was in 2014.

Sarah told her school therapist that she’d been repeatedly raped, and that she’d attempted suicide. The therapist called in Sarah’s mother, Michelle Frangkais for a meeting, to learn about what her daughter had been going through.

“If I didn’t tell my counselor, I wouldn’t be here speaking to you right now,” Sarah said.

After that meeting with her therapist and her mother in 2014, Sarah’s life turned into a series of court dates.

In August 2016, Sarah sat in court as Crochetiere was sentenced to four years of probation. Then in late February 2017, Sarah learned that her repeat-attacker would not have to register as a sex offender.

“He’s still out there,” Sarah said. “I could actually see him out there and it’s not just me and my anxiety over-thinking.”

Sarah’s mother, Michelle, said she hopes this story will result in a conversation about juveniles who commit sexual offenses.

“I feel that the court system let me daughter down,” Michelle said.

The Franklin-Hampshire Juvenile Court delivered an envelope of documents to Western Mass News, with court records and psychological studies used by Judge Judith Phillips to make the decision to allow Crochetiere a motion for relief from registering as a sex offender. Judge Phillips declined to comment for this story.

According to one of those studies, provided by the Department of Justice to the court, “many adults reported that they began their sexual offending during adolescence.” This study had “inconclusive findings,” as do many studies about juveniles who commit sexual offenses.

Another study explains, “a relatively small percentage of juveniles who commit a sexual offense will sexually reoffend as adults.”

Just days after the Crochetiere decision in February 2017, Judge Phillips ruled that another person who had committed a sexual offense as a juvenile would not have to register a sex offender, in the case, Commonwealth vs. Samuel S., A Juvenile.

This particular sexual assault occurred in June 2014 when a boy who was 17 at the time was at home with his 5-and-a-half-year-old sister. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the little girl was found pushed to the ground and “the juvenile was sitting on the couch ‘with his drawers and his pants at his ankles.’ The victim was naked from the waist down.”

The 5-year-old victim later said that the 17-year-old had touched her genitals and chest area, made her touch his genitals and that he had forcibly raped her.

One of the reasons listed in the court documents for why neither offender in these cases would have to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board (SORB) is because of the stigma around juveniles on the SORB.

According to a study in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, male child sex offenders are 183 times more likely to commit suicide than members of the general population. And 13 percent of women who have been raped do commit suicide; 33 percent of female rape victims contemplate it.

Neither Commonwealth vs. Samuel S., nor Sarah’s case, is an anomaly.

Back in August 2016, an 18-year-old East Longmeadow High School student, David Becker, was charged with sexually assaulting two unconscious classmates at a house party. He was given two years of probation. He does not have to register as a sex offender and will not have the offense on his record.

The judge in that case, Thomas Estes, received criticism just like Judge Phillips has. An online petition calling for the removal of Judge Estes from the bench has collected almost 50,000 signatures.

An online petition asking for Judge Phillips to step down from the bench based on Sarah’s case has garnered more than 600 signatures.

Sarah said these people are a big part of the reason why she’s speaking out about her sexual assault case, and why she encourages others to come forward, and do the same.

“You need to find it in yourself to do it,” Sarah said. “Whether you can’t take it anymore, or you don’t want to fight with yourself about it anymore.”

For years, Sarah would blame herself, thinking it was what she wore or how she acted.

“I realized, my long-sleeved Grinch pajamas … that didn’t provoke anything,” she said.

As Sarah explained her revelations to a reporter, her mother Michelle stepped out of the room in tears.

“I was definitely afraid early on that I was going to bury my daughter,” Michelle said.

Michelle added that she’s seen her daughter grow into a completely different person.

“To see her sit here today and be willing to come forward to speak for herself to want to help someone else, is absolutely amazing,” Michelle said.

Sarah has big plans for the future. A junior in high school, she already knows what she wants to do after she graduates from a four-year university.

“I want to be a special education teacher,” Sarah said, smiling. “I love working with the kids in my school. I absolutely love them.”

She hopes to attend a school close to home -- close to her mother -- not because she’s afraid, but because this whole experience has brought them even closer together.

“I have nothing really to be scared about anymore because people know his name,” Sarah said.

