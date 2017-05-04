Robert Barrett Fishway starts another fish viewing season

The annual fish migration season is underway, as visitors are already lining the Robert Barrett Fishway in Holyoke to see fish flock and climb the dam.

They are assisted by a series of elevators to get over the dam, inside are hundreds of fish to be seen by visitors.

The Robert Barret Fishway in Holyoke is run by Holyoke Gas and Electric.

It works hand in hand with the Holyoke dam, providing the city power, and the fish a perfect path up stream.

The viewing season started yesterday and will run through mid-June, giving fish fans alike the chance to see some of the Connecticut River's finest up close.

"We had a little over one hundred yesterday, which is good for opening day. It's going to start to ramp up today and tomorrow, and as we have more fish, there will be more people too," said Kate Sullivan.

Kate Sullivan of Holyoke Gas and Electric told Western Mass News the elevators are a key part in the fish's life cycle.

The fish are unable to get over themselves, so these 2 large elevators lift fish up and over.

The dam produces "attraction water", a specific flow the fish like to get them into the elevators.

It pretty much tells them that this is the best way up.

"The sights, the numbers, are jaw-dropping. About half a million fish will make the climb this season, swimming nearly 100 miles to get here, getting ready for another spawning season."

"We generate about 47 megawatts of power between the dam and the canal system in Holyoke."

47 megawatts are enough to power the entire city.

Something thousands of visitors learn each season, while enjoying the sights of waterfalls and the scenery.

"It's really just an exciting opportunity to connect with children, and show them how power and the environment can kind of come together."

The fishway runs Wednesday through Sunday until June 11, and is free and open to the public.

