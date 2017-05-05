Rain moving in this morning Friday washout expected

Make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella with you as you leave the house this morning. It is going to be a stormy day!

We'll have periods of light rain this morning becoming heavy at times this afternoon and into the early evening, which will lead to big puddle and minor flooding in areas of poor drainage. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. It will stay cool and breezy with temperatures in the lower 50's.

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will bring the heaviest rain through western Mass. from about 2 pm - 8 pm. A warm front will lift northeast of us in the evening causing the rain to taper off to showers. Temps will hold steady tonight, in the 50's. Showers will end early tomorrow and will give way to some sunshine for tomorrow afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with temperature reaching near 70. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry.

An upper level low will begin moving from the Great Lakes to New England, bringing back shower chances and cooler temps for Sunday through all of next week! This system will park itself across the northeast for days to come. This means skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures mainly in the 50's for highs. We are not expecting much rain but there will be hit and miss showers from time to time. Temperatures will average about 10-15 degrees below normal next week. (Normal for the second week of may is about 70)

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.