Showers through the morning and warming up

Showers will linger tonight, but will stay lighter and more scattered. A warm front is approaching our area tonight that will keep us cloudy and unsettled, but will also help to rise temperatures and bring up the humidity as well.

Showers continue through Saturday morning and a few rumbles of thunder are possible along a cold front. Behind this front, we will dry out for much of the day Saturday. Dry air getting pulled into the storm system may give us some sunshine for a few hours Saturday afternoon, bringing temps to near 70. Clouds return overnight and scattered showers are possible.

Low pressure will be creeping eastward over the next several days, keeping our weather mostly cloudy and unsettled. We have a chance for a few showers Sunday, but it’s not looking like much. We get a bit cooler Sunday with more clouds, but the chilly air arrives Sunday night with our upper low. Temps may be cold enough for flurries in the Berkshires Sunday night! We will have high temps in the 50s much of next week. Each day is looking mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and occasional showers-especially late in the day. We should start coming out of this pattern by Friday/Saturday.

