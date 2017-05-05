Investigation in progress by Westfield police

Westfield police are conducting an investigation at two different locations this morning.
Police were on scene at the apartments on Southampton Road and the town's transfer station on Twiss Street.
It is unknown at this time if these investigations are connected.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.