Man arrested for allegedly taking photos of Walmart shopper, posting online without consent

A Springfield man has been arrested for allegedly taking pictures of a woman he followed throughout Walmart and posted them online without her knowledge or permission.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that on April 29, surveillance footage revealed that 37-year-old Edward Robichaud followed the Walmart shopper.

He allegedly took 10 pictures of the victim in various positions and titled her as the ‘Chicopee Walmart Goddess’ in a lewd post that went viral on the Western Mass. Craiglist page.

In the same post Robichaud said he would pay someone to get her identity, according to Wilk.

Although the post was removed from the site, police received copies of the post to their headquarters.

Wilk said around the time that this incident occurred, the distraught and scared victim went to the police station to report that Robichaud sent her a provocative message on Facebook.

Robichaud was arrested and faces the following charges:

Criminal harassment

Annoy and accost a person sexually

Secret photo of intimate body parts

He will appear in Chicopee District Court on May 16.

