Springfield document broker pleads guilty to selling false documents to illegal aliens

A document broker in Springfield plead guilty to several charges on Thursday in connection to trafficking the identities of Puerto Rican-U.S. citizens and providing false identity documents.

According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Sandro Tavera Mora, who went under the alias of Jose Laureano Ayala, admitted that he would buy, posses, transfer and sell personal information of Puerto Rican residents to illegal aliens in the U.S.

Mora said he would obtain the false information from “identity document runners” in Puerto Rico and “identity document suppliers” in the United States.

The “runners” steal identities and the corresponding documents and the “suppliers” solicit customers and sell social security cards along with the matching Puerto Rican birth certificates for $400 to $1,200 per set.

Mora also admitted he was fully aware that those illegal aliens would use the documents to violate federal law and Social Security fraud and impersonation of a U.S. citizen.

Additionally, when Mora was arrested he identified himself as “Jose Laureano Ayal” who is a U.S. citizen that was born in Puerto Rico.

Mora was carrying a fake Puerto Rican drivers license and a U.S. social security card with the same name and a fraudulent Dominican Republic passport.

The passport contained a non-immigration U.S. Visa with fraudulent admittance record and a Customs and Border Patrol admittance stamp.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin O’Regan, Chief of Weinreb’s Springfield Branch Office, and Trial Attorney Marianne Shelvey of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.