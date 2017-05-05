Looking to music to help with healing

During the night of November 12, 2012, 60 year old Mike Kittredge suffered a very serious stroke, complicated by a brain aneurism, which nearly took his life. Emergency surgery saved him, but did significant damage to the left side of his brain. His right side was paralyzed and the stroke effected his speech.

Candles have been Mike’s livelihood, but music has been his passion. So as he began his recovery, his wife Lisa Kittredge began scheduling visits with an accredited music therapist named Brian Harris. Lisa says, "What we discovered by this gentleman Brian Harris who worked with Mike in helping to open up his vocal chords and getting him to sing and play a little bit of music, is his swallowing came along quickly. At one point when we came home, Spaulding basically told us Mike would never eat real food again, he's always be on a feeding tube, he was off the feeding tube in a few months of us being home, and now he can eat whatever he wants to eat."

Lisa says while there may not be any scientific evidence that music helps in recovery, she believes it did help Mike, adding, "That was our first inclination that he could remember music lyrics. As time went on and he got stronger and stronger and way able to play with his music friends, we realized he could sing all of his music lyrics that he remembered, all the Beatle's songs he ever knew he could remember."

Lisa also connected with Kathleen Howland. She’s not only a professor at the Berkley School of Music, but a music therapist and speech pathologist. Lisa says, "I got to know how important music therapy is and what it can do and how many different ways music can be used to help different different patients for brain injuries or Alzheimer's or autism. What she's really trying to do is make the world understand what music therapy can really do."

That’s when Lisa came up with the idea for Sounds of Recovery and the first fundraiser in 2015 to help the music therapy community. Money raised also helped Kathleen Howland create the website “Music Therapy Tales, "It's a great website for anybody who has any questions about what music therapy does and how it can be used and the power of it."

And to seed a program at Northampton’s Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Lisa adds, ""This behavorial unit at CHD is using the music therapy, the program we've seeded, to help people who have PTSD and other emotional issues."

So Mike Kittredge continues his recovery and Sounds of Recovery continues its mission of spreading the word about music as therapy. Lisa Kittredge hopes it will help patients, caregivers, doctors, nurses and therapists to understand what music therapy is, as well as its potential, "Once people figure out the power of it and what it can do it becomes infectious and exciting and it's amazing to watch what it can do. "Our hope is to just continue to support the fields, support music therapy in our community and to teach the world what it can do, anyway we can."

To learn more, go to soundsofrecovery.org or musictherapytales.com