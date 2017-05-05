How the reformed healthcare bill impacts you

The new health care bill is bound for the senate many are wondering what their future plans will look like.

Legislation reached a major victory for President Trump’s 105th day in office is one that makes some major changes to the current act but is in no way finalized.

The Affordable Care Act was seen as the crowning achievement for the Obama administration as last night’s bill passage is the first legislative accomplishment for President Trump.

Although the bill dismantles a great deal of the ACA, it is by no means a done deal.

With 217 votes the house of representatives took the first step in dismantling our current health care system.

Julie Walsh is an Associate Professor at American International College. She said while the vote is a big step nothing is set in stone.

"For people not to panic yet because this no law has been changed. This is one part of the process, nothing may change," said Walsh.

The proposal certainly has many changes including:

Ending tax penalties for those who don’t buy insurance and for larger employers who don’t offer coverage

Ending tax increases on higher earning people and some industry groups

Cuts medicaid program for low income people let’s state have power on requirements for who gets medicaid

Instead of an open ended program it becomes a fixed amount of money given to the state’s annually

State’s can get a waiver from ACA current requirements that insurers charge people the same for coverage regardless of a pre-existing condition

Switches to a system of tax credits that like subsidies can be used toward premium costs

Blocks federal payments to planned parenthood for one year

Grown children can remain on family policies until age 26

The senate will now need to take up the bill pass it without changes before it would need to pass the house again.

Walsh said that given the current factions in the republican party that will be interesting politics.

"It is by no means a done deal. I think of how difficult it was for the democrats to pass ACA and they had 60 seats in the senate. Republicans have 51," Walsh explained.

In the Baystate 97 percent of residents have insurance through their employer or government programs for low income residents since 2006.



While the bill is in it’s early stages the impact to the Baystate remains unclear.

However, Walsh has a recommendation for those with praise or concern:

"For people who care about this on either side conservative or liberal that they should weigh in on it at this point. This is a policy change that would be drastic," Walsh noted.

Moderate republican senators are likely to raise similar concerns to the bill that house moderates voiced.

Many in the senate believe it will take weeks of negotiation before a vote happens.

And while this bill is in the very early stages of our legislative process, those who rely on medicaid funding say they have major concerns.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. ?