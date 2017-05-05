Gypsy moths pose minor health threat

Western Mass News told you about the rise in gypsy moths and the big risk of defoliation across the Baystate.



Now, experts are warning about human exposure to the caterpillars, and the rash that'll have you itching.

Bob Russell is an Entomologist at American Pest Solutions and he said that human exposure to the caterpillars, or moths could cause a rash.



"They're not interested in people. They don't bite [humans]. It's the hairs on their body that actually cause the histamine reaction on peoples skin," said Russell.



If that were to be the case you may notice red, itchy bumps within 8 to 12 hours after contact,

often becoming more pronounced 1 to 2 days later.



"You'll get some dots depending on your reaction to histamines and proteins in your skin and sometimes a linear line [will appear] if they crawl across your skin," Russell explained.



Experts also warn of delayed reactions such as irritation in the eyes, inflammation of the nasal passages, and shortness of breath.



Exposure to gypsy moth larvae and hairs is more likely during the "ballooning" phase when the caterpillars are very small.



"A lot of how the distribution happens by prevailing winds. That insect crawls up on trees, winds will blow them to the next town if you will or from house to house. When that happens they can inadvertanly land on people," Russell noted.



Within a couple weeks, the caterpillars will grow and settle into trees to feed but the risk doesn't end there.



"Even the midsize and adults can be problematic. For some reason when they get into that infestation level when it becomes beyond normal," Russell explained.



If you are experiencing any of these health concerns, check in with your healthcare provider.

