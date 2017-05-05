Local college student plans to build tiny house for Syrian refugees

A Hampshire College student is taking his building skills to the next level while helping out Syrian refugees.

The project is in its early stages, but student Rody Lipson said providing a home for a family in need makes the hard work more than manageable.



Lipson is a senior design student at Hampshire College. This summer, he will embark on a mission to build a 200 square foot tiny house as a part of his capstone project for class.



"It's a good feeling, it's exciting. I hope that it's a real positive thing for whoever ends up getting the house," said Lipson.



Lipson shared 3-D models of the project of the tiny houses.

The houses will include solar power and running water, to a kitchen and beds and will fit two people comfortably.

With the help of his Professor Thom Long, he has been able to put this idea into action.

Lipson is working with the Ascentria Care Alliance in Westfield, an organization that has offered to find Syrian refugees in need of places to stay.



"I think looking at bigger topics, he decided to focus on making something meaningful, and putting it in the world," said Professor Long.



"It's exciting for me to learn about those things through this project, and also be able to give someone a home that needs it," said Lipson.



Through online fundraising and donations, he raised about $8,000 for the project, but is in need of building supplies and volunteers looking to change the lives of a Syrian family.



"I would really appreciate any construction materials that anyone could donate; windows, lumber, anything," Lipson noted.



Construction starts this summer, so if you have any spare materials, or if you want to help out yourself, you can send him an email at hampshiretinyhouse@gmail.com

