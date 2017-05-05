West Springfield Police searching for female identity theft susp - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police searching for female identity theft suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect for identity theft and credit card fraud.

Anyone with any information about the photographed suspect are asked to contact West Springfield detective Mattina at 413-263-3210 ext 272.

Police guarantee your anonymity. 

