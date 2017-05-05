Veteran injured at courthouse released from hospital

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has announced that veteran Robert Decoteau has been released from Baystate Medical Center after injuring himself this week in the lockup at the Hall of Justice.

Robert Decoteau was reportedly suffering from PTSD and was arrested this Monday in West Springfield for a pipe bomb threat.

Decoteau was taken to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow where he is being held for now.

He will undergo physical therapy to help him recover from his injuries as well as counselling.

He's being held in the Emergency Stabilization Unit.

Sheriff Cocchi says once Decoteau is strong enough he will be transported to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation as ordered by the court.

