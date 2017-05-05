Veteran injured at courthouse released from hospital - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

JUST IN

Veteran injured at courthouse released from hospital

Posted: Updated:
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has announced that veteran Robert Decoteau has been released from Baystate Medical Center after injuring himself this week in the lockup at the Hall of Justice.

Robert Decoteau was reportedly suffering from PTSD and was arrested this Monday in West Springfield for a pipe bomb threat. 

Decoteau was taken to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow where he is being held for now.

He will undergo physical therapy to help him recover from his injuries as well as counselling.

He's being held in the Emergency Stabilization Unit.

Sheriff Cocchi says once Decoteau is strong enough he will be transported to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation as ordered by the court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.