Cinco de Mayo helps boost local businesses

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over French forces at the battle of Puebla on May 5 back in 1862.

Fast forward to 2017, and Cinco de Mayo also means a big day at the cash register for many local businesses.

The grills at Bueno Y Sarno in West Springfield started sizzling long before they opened at 11 a.m. on Friday.



"We had an order for 65 burritos before we opened. We had an order for 90 tacos [when we opened]. It's just been craziness but in the best way," said Bueno employee, Selene Livermore.



By far, this is the biggest ticket day of the year for the restaurant.

"We've just been prepping every area of the kitchen, of the dining room to make sure we have everything we need for the day," Livermore noted.



At Williams Distributors in Chicopee, brands like Carona and Modelo are flying off the shelves. It's a process that actually started last month in anticipation of Cinco de Mayo.



"The marketing plan really starts the first week April, our entire team is out there, executing displays," said Anthony Frasco.



He said Cinco de Mayo is the unnofficial kick off for the beer industry.



"Cinco de Mayo is really the kick off to summer, especially in New England," Frasco noted.



According to Neilson, over $600 million worth of beer is expected to be sold this year on Cinco de Mayo.



Contrary to popular belief, the holiday is not Mexico's Independence Day which is September 16.

