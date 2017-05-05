10 Towns in 10 Days: South Hadley

On today's '10 Towns in Ten Days,' Meterologist Jacob Wycoff was out and about in South Hadley today.

In South Hadley we're giving back, by donating to a charity in the town.

When people hear 'canals' in western Mass., many think of Holyoke, but did you know that South Hadley's canal system pre-dates Holyoke's by 50 years?

“The lessons learned from South Hadley's canals were used to create Holyoke. That's what special about South Hadley. It's still here and we still have remnants that you can walk along and see,” said Leo Labonte, historian for South Hadley Canal Committee.

“That's the beauty of South Hadley, we are a hidden gem and we have lots of cool, unique things to come discover about us,” said Executive Director of South Hadley/Granby Chamber of Commerce Mariann Millard.

A walk along the canal path on a nice weather day can't be beat.

“People used to ask where I was from and I'd answer, ‘South Hadley.’ They'd respond, ‘God's country.’ when you come to the river, and look out, you're in one of the most beautiful places you can ever be.”

The river is a point of pride for many.

“I think we're a great town and we have a lot to offer. We are close to everything and next to nothing. It's a diamond in the rough and we'd like to keep it that way,” said Luke Brunelle.

The dockside marina is home to one of the area’s biggest charity events, the Leprechaun Plunge.

“It's a lot of work, but it's well worth the effort. We have a great number of people that come to put on the plunge every year.”

There are many hidden gems in South Hadley, like the new library.

Mt. Holyoke College's Skinner Museum is an understated local treasure.

An eclectic mix of objects from Joseph Allen Skinner's travels during the 1800’s. The museum is open to the public to view.

“There is really nothing like it in the world,” said Aaron Miller, Associate Curator at Mt. Holyoke Art Museum.

“One of the great things about this space is that it’s about the world, but it's also about South Hadley.”

‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors,’ South Hadley's food pantry, does have a lot to offer to those in need.

“We help 500 families coming in every 2 weeks. It’s supplemental, but it’s very helpful to the other foods they have,” said Executive Director Richard Rubin.

The pantry said it exists on the help of volunteers.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers here. They are some of the most enthusiastic, hardworking folks I’ve ever met.”

Product donations assist the pantry, but it's really the cash donations that go far.

“When you see a dollar can get a pound of food-- it would blow people's minds away how effective that is.”

And that's why Western Mass News wanted to help.

‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ is not only the name, but it's their mission.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.