Over 1800 National Grid customers without power in North Adams - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Over 1800 National Grid customers without power in North Adams

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A National Grid representative told Western Mass News that approximately 1800 customers are without power in North Adams.

They told us that one of the two feeders in town was knocked down by a tree.

National Grid crews are currently in the area making repairs to the power system.

They expect that most customers will have power between the hours of 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Western Mass News will follow this story and bring you more info as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.