Over 1800 National Grid customers without power in North Adams

A National Grid representative told Western Mass News that approximately 1800 customers are without power in North Adams.

They told us that one of the two feeders in town was knocked down by a tree.

National Grid crews are currently in the area making repairs to the power system.

They expect that most customers will have power between the hours of 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Western Mass News will follow this story and bring you more info as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.