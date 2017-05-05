Veterans gain valuable skill set in meditation classes

Just days after a distraught veteran was arrested Monday with pipe bombs in his truck in West Springfield, a group of local veterans met today for a graduation of sorts.

While the story about West Springfield veteran, 30-year-old Robert Decoteau is a still a topic of conversation among Massachusetts veterans, dozens of local vets have completed ‘mediation training,’ where they learned about peaceful ways to talk about their problems.

It was an exciting afternoon at the World War II Club on Conz Street in Northampton for a group of veterans who left today with a whole new set of life skills.

“I’m from a multi-generational family, so I recognized a gulf that sometimes exists between people with military experience and people in the civilian world,” said Sharon Tracy.

Sharon Tracy, Executive Director of Quabbin Mediation, told Western Mass News that it’s been ten years since she’s started up this Veterans Mediation Training class.

It’s a program designed by veterans, for veterans, and Tracy said that more than 80 vets here in western Mass have graduated from the program since it started.

“We have found that they use these mediation skills daily and find them to be extremely helpful in the course of their work, helping veterans in the Commonwealth.”

Each participant graduating Friday has gone through 35 hours of intense professional mediation training at the World War II Club in Northampton.

The vets earned their certificates, leaving the club Friday with a new set of skills and a new way of dealing with controversy.

“They will be able to run a process where people in conflict are able to discover what their own solutions are to their problems.”

One popular topic of conversation among Massachusetts veterans this week was 30-year-old Robert Decoteau, the West Springfield veteran who police say suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and who was arrested Monday in possession of pipe bombs.

Officials told Western Mass News that on wednesday, Decoteau hurt himself while in his prison cell, and is currently recovering at the Ludlow House of Corrections after being released from Baystate Medical center earlier today.

“The idea of a mediation program is a good process, and I think it could have, depending on his situation, might have been something useful,” said Haven Williams.

Haven Williams, a veteran of Springfield, told Western Mass News that the mediation class taught him and his peers how to deal with issues in a peaceful and successful manner.

“Mediation is a process that the individuals have to want to participate in willingly. That’s really the key piece.”

That class took place every Friday for the past 5 weeks.

Veterans who graduated today tell Western Mass News that they’re ready for the next steps, more mediation training, and practicing this kind of work in a professional setting.

