Bunny found inside Goodwill drop box euthanized

A local animal shelter is searching for answers after a bunny was discovered inside a Goodwill donation drop box in Springfield.

Members of the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter and Adoption Center told Western Mass News the female bunny was dropped off at the Goodwill on Sumner Avenue Friday afternoon.

The rabbit was brought to TJO and about an hour later it was put down because it suffered severe injuries from the incident.

Anyone with any information about the rabbit is asked to call TJO at 413-781-1484 ext.1.

