TJO Adoption Center finds rabbit stuffed in a drop box in Spring - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TJO Adoption Center finds rabbit stuffed in a drop box in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center found a female rabbit inside a Goodwill donation drop box in the Sumner Ave area.

It's uncertain how long she was left there, but the center said the animal suffered severe and painful trauma from it.

Anyone with any information about the rabbit is asked to call TJO at 413-781-1484 x 1.

