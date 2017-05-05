TJO Adoption Center finds rabbit stuffed in a drop box in Springfield

Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center found a female rabbit inside a Goodwill donation drop box in the Sumner Ave area.

It's uncertain how long she was left there, but the center said the animal suffered severe and painful trauma from it.

Anyone with any information about the rabbit is asked to call TJO at 413-781-1484 x 1.

