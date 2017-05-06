A mostly cloudy and mild day with a shower possible this afternoon

Shaping up to be a bit unsettled around here this weekend with chances for showers today and tomorrow. We may manage some breaks of sun here and there but keep the umbrella handy. The unsettled weather pattern lingers into much of next week.

Showers are possible on and off through out the day today but as some drier air tries to work in during the afternoon we may manage some breaks of sunshine. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 60s. It will also become breezy at times this afternoon with southerly winds between 10-15 mph. Clouds return overnight and scattered showers are possible with lows dropping back into the middle 40s.

Low pressure will be creeping eastward over the next several days, keeping our weather mostly cloudy and unsettled. We have a chance for a few showers Sunday, but some breaks of sun are also possible. We get a bit cooler Sunday with more clouds, but the chilly air arrives Sunday night with our upper low. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 50s to around 60. Temps may be cold enough for flurries in the Berkshires Sunday night! We will have high temps in the 50s much of next week. Each day is looking mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sun and occasional showers-especially late in the day. We should start coming out of this pattern by Friday/Saturday.