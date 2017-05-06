Pride Parade in downtown Northampton kicks off at noon

Today marks the 36th annual Pride Parade in downtown Northampton.

The parade is scheduled to go on, rain or shine Saturday, and people will be flooding the streets of Northampton.

Mary Cate, it's a nasty day out here but that, according to organizers, isn't going to be slowing them down any time soon. Over 30,000 people are expected to be here and the theme for this year is stronger together.

The parade will start in downtown at noon.

Organizers tell Western Mass News that registration for the parade is over and that if people who want to participate haven't already signed up, they are sadly out of luck.

The route goes just over a mile and will end in the Three County Fairgrounds.

The parade is coordinated by volunteers and with Noho Pride being non-profit, the organizers are asking that people make a donation to the vendors and sponsors that make the parade possible.

It's also the first year that the western Mass. Pride Parade will be held on the same day as the celebrations in Worcester and Boston.

This event is free for everyone as is the parking. Organizers suggest parking at the Three County Fairgrounds and walking to the parade route on Main St.

Today's parade will mean some road closures along the route.

Northampton Police tell us Hampden Ave. will be blocked off as will Old South St. from Hampden Ave. to Main down Bridge St. to the Fairgrounds. Detours will be set up 15 minutes before the parade beings with officers directing traffic through the area.

For much more on today's parade watch ABC40 starting at 6 p.m.

