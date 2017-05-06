Western Mass Brews: The People's Pint in Greenfield

Welcome back to this weekend's Western Mass Brews! Today we’re taking a tour of the People's Pint in Greenfield.

It's impossible to talk about beer in Greenfield without thinking of these guys! So let's head inside to see what they have on tap.

The brewery is located on Federal Street in Greenfield.

For two decades the People's Pint has been a place for locals in town and those across western Mass. to pull up a stool and have a drink or two.

"Greenfield is a really welcoming town and we are happy to be a community meeting space and a pub that has been here serving great food and beer for that long."

Chris Sellers is the brewmaster behind the beers listed on the chalkboard.

"I write the recipes, I clean the drains, I run around moving kegs all the fun activities involved in a small brewery," he tells us.

With 12 taps the selection is a wide range. Today Chris is enjoying the Northfield a beer named after the town where their hops are grown and made with a particular hop called a nugget from Northstar Farms.

"It really is super unique in a way that I couldn't get it from another hop. This is a really fascinating thing to work with so I built the beer around the hops instead of building it the other way," Chris adds.

And here at The People's Pint it’s great to work with other locals.

"I get to work with the folks that grow the hops down the road that is something that is totally new for us unique and different," he explains.

As their name suggests the beer is for the people and as everyone has a range of styles so do their brews:

"We have everything from a barrel aged breakfast stout with cocoa nibs and coffee to a totally clean drinkable pilsner," says Chris.

The breakfast stout with its rich coffee flavor was brewed back in December of 2015...and just put on tap this month.

"So it's a long process to get this thing to come out as a beer. It's a lot of tastings and blending and how to get it right."

Each day bartenders come up with layered beers which have sparked other ideas.

"We have had some beers come out of this blend. Hey I love these characteristics can we come up with something that is a sum of these parts," Chris says.

The pub features local seasonal ingredients when possible, and everything is made right there in house.

"Everything is house made. You won't find a truck with boxes of frozen food backing up. Huge amount of locally grown," he adds.

The pub along with the brewery not only strive to use local ingredients and give back to the community when they can, they do it all while trying to create as little waste as possible.

"To engage in the local community it's about the bigger concepts but it's about the smaller things like spending money on hops grown right up the road in support of your local hop farm or grain grower it goes that much further.

